Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
34  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Near-record warmth on tap for Richmond

Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s through Wednesday. Dry conditions are expected until Wednesday night.
Near-record warmth on tap for Richmond
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- After morning fog, Monday will be mostly sunny, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Very warm air will arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The Richmond record highs are 81° (2006) for Tuesday, and 82° (1990) for Wednesday.

A strong cold front will pass through the region Thursday morning with some rain. After morning highs in the 60s, temps will lower during the afternoon. Some wind gusts over 30 mph are possible. Lows Thursday night will be in the low to mid 30s.

Highs will be around 60 Friday, and 65-70 next weekend.

This is Severe Weather Awareness Week, and there will be a statewide tornado drill Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. The purpose of the drill is to develop a safety plan for home and work or school in the event a tornado warning is issued.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone