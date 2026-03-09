Near-record warmth on tap for Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- After morning fog, Monday will be mostly sunny, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Very warm air will arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The Richmond record highs are 81° (2006) for Tuesday, and 82° (1990) for Wednesday.

A strong cold front will pass through the region Thursday morning with some rain. After morning highs in the 60s, temps will lower during the afternoon. Some wind gusts over 30 mph are possible. Lows Thursday night will be in the low to mid 30s.

Highs will be around 60 Friday, and 65-70 next weekend.

This is Severe Weather Awareness Week, and there will be a statewide tornado drill Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. The purpose of the drill is to develop a safety plan for home and work or school in the event a tornado warning is issued.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.