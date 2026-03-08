Warm with some showers and thunder around today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today's sunrise is 7:31 a.m., and the sunset is 7:10 p.m. EDT

It is a warm and breezy morning with some showers tracking through the area.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for much of the day. An approaching cold front will bring the chance of some showers this morning, and a few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Rain chances during the afternoon will be highest south of I-64. Highs will reach the low and mid 70s for most areas, but there is the potential to hit 80 with some breaks in the clouds.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms today through this evening across southern Virginia, mostly south of the Tri Cities. Storms could have some strong gusts.

Tonight will be cooler with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Very warm air will arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. The Richmond record highs are 81° (2006) for Tuesday, and 82° (1990) for Wednesday.

A strong cold front will pass Thursday morning with some rain. After morning highs in the 60s, temps will fall during the afternoon. Some wind gusts over 30 mph are possible.

Lows Thursday night will be in the low to mid 30s.

Highs will be around 60 Friday, and 65-70 next weekend.

