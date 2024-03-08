Clouds increase today, some rain to start the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds today. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

A few showers are possible by late evening, mostly west of I-95. There will be some passing showers overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

We will see rain off & on during Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible by evening. Over 1/2" of rainfall will be possible. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

This weekend, we "spring forward" one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday to Daylight Saving Time.

Sunday & Monday will be breezy with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be 55-60. Lows will drop down in the low/mid 30s Monday and Tuesday mornings. Some 20s are possible in outlying areas.

It will turn much warmer for mid and late week, with highs back into the 70s. Our next chance of rain looks to arrive later Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.