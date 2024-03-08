Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

⏰Spring Forward! How sunrise and sunset times are affected by clock change

Clouds will thicken today. There will be off and on rain during Saturday.
McAfee Knob
Posted at 3:12 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 15:12:59-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- This is the weekend we switch the clocks. We "spring forward" at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 10, to Eastern Daylight Time.

2.png

The purpose is to save daylight for the end of the day and evening activities. (This is why it is daylight saving, and not daylight savings.)

Here's how it affects the sunrise and sunset times:

spring forward sunrise sunset

The Energy Policy Act of 2005 changed when we switch the clocks. Since 2007, we spring forward the clocks one hour on the second Sunday in March to Daylight Saving Time, and we fall back one hour on the first Sunday in November to Eastern Standard Time. This extended the amount of time during the year that we observe Daylight Saving Time. Prior to 2007, we used to change the clocks the first Sunday in April and the last Sunday in October.

This is also a great time to replace the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

3.png

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Closings & Delays
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.