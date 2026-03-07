Morning fog gives way to a warm weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Areas of fog and drizzle are across central and eastern Virginia. Visibility may drop below 1/4 mile at times. A dense fog advisory is in effect for southeastern Virginia.

Clouds and fog will give way to some sunshine today. A front that has been sitting across central Virginia, dividing the region between cool and very warm air, will shift northeastward today. Highs will jump back into the 70s away from the coast, with some 80s southwest of Richmond. Highs closer to the coast will be in the 60s today. An isolated shower is possible in a spot or two. A thunderstorm is possible near I-81 by evening.

Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s.

This is the weekend clocks "spring forward" one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday to Daylight Saving Time.

(WTVR)

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. An approaching cold front from the west will bring the chance of some scattered showers during the day. A few storms are possible late in the day into the evening across southern and southeastern Virginia. Highs will be in the 60s in northern and eastern Virginia, and in the 70s elsewhere.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Very warm air will arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. The Richmond record highs are 81° (2006) for Tuesday, and 82° (1990) for Wednesday.

A shower is possible Tuesday, but a better chance for some showers will arrive Thursday,

It will be cooler later in the week, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.