Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Richmond to experience near-record warmth over the next few days

A front is sitting across central Virginia, separating cooler and warmer air. This front will move back and forth across central and eastern Virginia the next few days.
Richmond to experience near-record warmth over the next few days
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- A front is sitting across central Virginia, separating cooler and warmer air. This front will move back and forth across central and eastern Virginia the next few days.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs 75-80 for many areas, but some 60s at the coast.

Friday and Saturday will be warm for most areas with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but a front will cause cooler temperatures east of I-95. A passing shower or two cannot be ruled out.

A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers on Sunday, but much of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Highs will get back into the 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday, and record highs are possible.

A stronger storm system with showers and storms looks possible next Thursday .

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone