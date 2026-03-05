Richmond to experience near-record warmth over the next few days

RICHMOND, Va. -- A front is sitting across central Virginia, separating cooler and warmer air. This front will move back and forth across central and eastern Virginia the next few days.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs 75-80 for many areas, but some 60s at the coast.

Friday and Saturday will be warm for most areas with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but a front will cause cooler temperatures east of I-95. A passing shower or two cannot be ruled out.

A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers on Sunday, but much of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Highs will get back into the 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday, and record highs are possible.

A stronger storm system with showers and storms looks possible next Thursday .

