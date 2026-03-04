Warm Wednesday, followed by very warm Thursday, then temps near 80 on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- High Wednesday will reach the low 60s in northern Virginia and mid 70s in southern Virginia under variably cloudy skies.

Very warm weather is expected Thursday through early next week as a broad upper-level ridge becomes established over the region.

Highs will approach 80 degrees Friday and Saturday.

The pattern will be generally dry with a few widely scattered showers possible Sunday and Monday.

The next significant storm system to affect the region with potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms would be around March 12.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.