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Mostly sunny and warm Tuesday in Virginia with highs in the 80s

Above-normal warmth will continue through the weekend. Easter Sunday will be mostly dry, with a few showers and storms possible by late afternoon and evening along a cold front.
Mostly sunny and warm Tuesday in Virginia with highs in the 80s
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s away from the coast. Breezy southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected.

That warmth will continue on Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid and upper 80s.

A few showers or storms are possible by Wednesday evening, as a cold front approaches from the west.

Above-normal warmth will continue through the weekend. Easter Sunday will be mostly dry, with a few showers and storms possible by late afternoon and evening along a cold front.

Cooler but seasonal weather is expected behind the cold front early next week.

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