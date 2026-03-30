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Warmer weather coming to Virginia this week

Skies will become partly sunny and breezy today with highs in the mid 70s. Tonight will be mild with lows in the mid and upper 50s.
Warmer weather coming to Virginia this week
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will produce a mix of clouds and sunshine.

There is the possible of a passing shower or two well north of Richmond.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, but there will be 60s near the coast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s away from the coast.

That warmth will continue on Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid and upper 80s.

A few showers or storms are possible by Wednesday evening, as a cold front approaches from the west.

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