Warmer weather coming to Virginia this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will produce a mix of clouds and sunshine.

There is the possible of a passing shower or two well north of Richmond.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, but there will be 60s near the coast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s away from the coast.

That warmth will continue on Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid and upper 80s.

A few showers or storms are possible by Wednesday evening, as a cold front approaches from the west.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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