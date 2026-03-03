Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cool and scattered showers Tuesday; highs near 80 later this week

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be seasonably cool with a few scattered showers.

A warm front will move through Virginia on Tuesday evening keeping temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs Wednesday will reach the upper 60s and low 70s under variably cloudy skies.

Very warm weather is expected Thursday through early next week as a broad upper-level ridge becomes established over the region.

Highs will approach 80 degrees Friday and Saturday.

The pattern will be generally dry with a few widely scattered showers possible Sunday and Monday.

The next significant storm system to affect the region with potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms would be around March 12.

