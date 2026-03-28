Breezy and cooler today, cold tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies have been clearing, and it is a colder morning.

Some clouds are developing near the mountains, and some of those clouds may move into central Virginia this morning. Any cloud cover will decrease by midday, with lots of sunshine this afternoon. It will be breezy through mid-afternoon with gusts over 25 mph possible. Highs near the coast will be in the mid to upper 40s, with low to mid 50s inland. The wind will make it feel colder this morning.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. You will need cover any tender plants, or bring them inside.

Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s in most areas, with 50s near the coast.

Highs will warm into the low and mid 70s Monday, and upper 70s and lower 80s Tuesday, and the low to mid 80s Wednesday.

Some thunderstorms will be possible by late afternoon on Wednesday.

It will be cooler and unsettled for the end of the week, with showers possible at times.

Highs Thursday will be in the 60s, but if showers are frequent, some areas may not get out of the 50s.

Highs will be in the 60s and lower 70s Friday and next weekend.

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