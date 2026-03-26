Richmond Warms Up: Highs in upper 70s to low 80s

RICHMOND, Va. -- A big warm-up is expected Thursday, with highs close to 80°. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.

A cold front will move through Virginia Friday, with morning highs temperatures and falling temps in the afternoon.

Rain will become likely over most of the area by late afternoon and evening.

The rain will exit the area early Saturday morning with sunny, dry, and cool weather expected over the weekend.

A few showers will be possible Monday, with dry and very warm conditions next Tuesday. Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm weather is expected next Wednesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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