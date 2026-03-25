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Big warm-up expected Thursday with highs in upper 70s

Wednesday will be partly sunny and a little warmer, with a high in the lower 60s. Not as cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Warm-up expected Thursday with highs in upper 70s
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be partly sunny and a little warmer, with a high in the lower 60s. Not as cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

A warm-up is expected Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front will move through Virginia Friday, with morning highs temperatures and falling temps in the afternoon.

Rain will become likely over most of the area by mid to late afternoon and evening.

The rain will exit the area early Saturday morning with sunny, dry, and cool weather expected over the weekend.

A few showers will be possible Monday, with dry and very warm conditions next Tuesday.

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