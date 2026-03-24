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Colder weather returns to Virginia

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Colder weather returns to Virginia
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be mostly sunny but much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. An onshore breeze will likely keep areas in the eastern Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula in the 40s.

A warm-up is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s Wednesday and upper 70s Thursday.

A cold front will move through Virginia Friday, with morning highs temperatures and falling temps in the afternoon.

Rain will become likely over most of the area by mid to late afternoon and evening.

The rain will exit the area early Saturday morning with sunny, dry, and cool weather expected over the weekend.

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