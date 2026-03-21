Near-record highs Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front is moving through the area this morning. Any leftover showers will end by around daybreak.

It will be slightly breezy with partly to mostly sunny skies today. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, but it will be cooler near the coast.

Lows tonight will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The record high for Richmond is 90, set back in 1938.

A cold front will bring the chance of some showers and a chance of thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning.

After morning highs 65-70 on Monday, temperatures will fall in the afternoon. Lows Monday night will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday will be cool with highs in the low to mid 50s, but highs will warm into the mid 60s Wednesday, and the low to mid 70s on Thursday.

A shower is possible by late Thursday evening, with a better chance for a few showers on Friday.

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