Warming trend continues through the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be clear with temperatures in the 30s around daybreak.

The vernal equinox will occur at 10:46 a.m., which is the astronomical start to spring. Sunshine will mix with more clouds in the afternoon. Highs away from the coast will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few showers will be possible by late afternoon well north of I-64, and in the evening elsewhere.

We will have some showers around Friday night, but they should move out by Saturday morning.

Highs will be in the 70s Saturday afternoon with some sunshine.

Sunday will be warmer with highs breaking 80 in some spots. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Our next chance of rain will be Sunday into Monday morning.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler with morning lows in the low to mid 30s, and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Highs will return to around 70 on Thursday.

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