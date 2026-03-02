Light snow or mixed winter precipitation expected Monday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our next system will bring the threat of some light snow or mixed precipitation Monday afternoon.

Highs will range from the mid 30s northwest to the mid 40s southeast.

A mix of snow, sleet and rain is likely into the night, with some freezing rain possible in areas north and northwest of Richmond.

Temperatures will inch up a bit by daybreak Tuesday, switching any precipitation to some rain showers.

Due to the rather brief period of any freezing rain, and temperatures rising, no major impacts are expected.

Highs Tuesday afternoon are likely to reach the mid and upper 40s, with some 50s possible to the south.

Warmer air will surge into the Mid-Atlantic for the rest of the week.

Highs will get to around 70 Wednesday, and the mid and upper 70s Thursday through Saturday.

Our last 70° high was in late November. Our last 80° high was October 8.

