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Another cold day in Richmond; warmer weather follows later this week

Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday in Richmond with mostly sunny skies expected by afternoon. Highs will again only reach the mid 40s.
Another cold day in Richmond; warmer weather follows later this week
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday in Richmond with mostly sunny skies expected by afternoon. Highs will again only reach the mid 40s.

A warm-up will begin Thursday, with temperatures returning to the mid and upper 50s.

Friday's highs will reach the mid 60s.

The vernal equinox will occur at 10:46 a.m. Friday, signaling the official start to the spring season.

A few showers will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Another round of showers will be possible late Sunday. Highs will reach the 70s both days this weekend.

A cold front will move through the area Sunday night, with cooler weather returning early next week. Showers and highs in the 40s are likely next Tuesday.

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