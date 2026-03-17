Highs in the 40s on sunny, windy, and cooler day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with more clouds Tuesday and a sprinkle or a few flurries may occur well north of Interstate 64. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

Lows Tuesday night will be in the low and mid 20s, which will produce a hard freeze.

Highs will be in the low and mid 40s again on Wednesday. Lows Wednesday night will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The rest of the week will be warm with highs around 60 Thursday, the mid 60s Friday, and near 70 this weekend. Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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