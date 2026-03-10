Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Record warmth in Richmond Tuesday and Wednesday, rain likely Thursday

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Very warm air will arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The Richmond record highs are 81° (2006) for Tuesday, and 82° (1990) for Wednesday, both of which will likely be tied or broken.

Tonight will be mainly clear with a low near 60°.

A strong cold front will pass through the region Thursday morning with rain likely.

Temperatures will be mild early Thursday morning, but will cool significantly by afternoon.

Some wind gusts over 30 mph are possible. Lows Thursday night will be in the low to mid 30s.

Highs will be around 60 Friday, and 65-70 over the weekend.

This is Severe Weather Awareness Week, and there will be a statewide tornado drill Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. The purpose of the drill is to develop a safety plan for home and work or school in the event a tornado warning is issued.

A deep upper-level trough depicted by medium range models will likely bring a freeze to central Virginia around March 18.

