Cold front brings cooler temperatures today

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some areas of locally dense fog this morning.

A cold front will move south through the region today, bringing some extra clouds and the slight chance for a shower or a few sprinkles with it.

There will be a big range in temperatures. Highs near the coast will be around 50, with temperatures falling into the 40s. For areas north of I-64, highs will mostly be in the 50s, and may dip into the 40s during the afternoon. Across the metro, from north to south, highs will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Southside Virginia will potentially have highs in the 70s.

Our next system will bring the chance of some snow showers or a mix Monday, mostly later in the day. Highs will range from the mid 30s northwest to the mid 40s southeast. A dusting of snow, mainly on grassy surfaces, is possible for far west and northwest of Richmond.

Precipitation may turn to freezing rain for a brief period Monday night into daybreak Tuesday, with the best chance north and northwest of Richmond. Temperatures will rise Tuesday morning, switching any precipitation to some showers. Due to the brief period of freezing rain, and temperatures rising, any impacts to the region will be minor, perhaps some slick spots on untreated surfaces. Highs by later in the day will be mainly in the mid and upper 40s, but some 50s are possible to the south.

Warmer air will surge across our region the rest of the week. Highs will get into the 60s Wednesday, the low and mid 70s Thursday, and the upper 70s to 80° Friday and Saturday.

Our last 70° high was in late November. Our last 80° high was October 8.

