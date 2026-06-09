Pleasant Tuesday with lower humidity in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be pleasant with lower humidity. Morning lows in the 50s will rebound into the low and mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Coastal temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to around 80 as onshore flow eases.

Wednesday begins the warming trend as highs climb to around 90. Humidity will also increase and there's a potential for scattered showers and storms through the day.

Thursday turns hot and more humid. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s in many spots, with heat indices feeling near 100°F. Afternoon pop-up thunderstorms may develop, but coverage will be spotty.

Friday could be the hottest day of the stretch. Highs are expected in the upper 90s, with heat indices between 100 and 105°F. Morning or midday showers could temper the extreme heat in some areas, but it will still be a muggy, uncomfortable day. Plan ahead for heat safety if you have outdoor plans.

Saturday remains hot and humid, highs around 90 to the mid-90s, and scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Sunday keeps the low 90s and humid conditions, with another round of late-day storms possible as the unsettled pattern continues.

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