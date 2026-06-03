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Highs to hit low 80s in Central Virginia, rain returns next week

Highs returning to the low 80s in most of Central Virginia. Tonight will be clear and still cool with a low in the low to mid 50s.
Highs return to low 80s in Central Virginia
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be sunny and warmer, with highs returning to the low 80s in most areas. Humidity values will remain very low.

Tonight will be clear and still cool with a low in the low to mid 50s.

The pattern will support dry weather for the rest of the work week with temperatures increasing each day.

A couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon, but Monday will bring a better chance for rain.

Hot and humid weather is expected for much of next week.

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