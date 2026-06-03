Highs to hit low 80s in Central Virginia, rain returns next week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be sunny and warmer, with highs returning to the low 80s in most areas. Humidity values will remain very low.

Tonight will be clear and still cool with a low in the low to mid 50s.

The pattern will support dry weather for the rest of the work week with temperatures increasing each day.

A couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon, but Monday will bring a better chance for rain.

Hot and humid weather is expected for much of next week.

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