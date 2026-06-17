Heat returns to Virginia Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. Morning clouds will decrease giving way to a mostly sunny sky with a high near 90. Tonight will be warmer and more humid with a low in the lower 70s

Thursday will be very hot and humid with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind gusts. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Friday, with highs in the upper 80s.

Father's Day weekend will be less humid with highs in the 80s to around 90°. The summer solstice occurs at 4:24 a.m. on Sunday, June 21.

Showers and storms will return to the area next Monday.

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