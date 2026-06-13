Not quite as hot today, turning less humid

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front has moved through, and less humid air will filter in during the day. Skies will be mostly sunny. It won't be quite as hot as recent days, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tonight will turn more humid with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday will be muggy and hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s. The morning will be mostly sunny. As a cold front approaches from the west, widely scattered storms will be possible around midday or early afternoon.

Storms will turn more numerous by late afternoon and evening. As of now, we are under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe, but that level could be increased. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts.

It will turn much cooler and less humid for the first half of the coming week.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Monday.

A system to our south may be close enough to provide a few showers on Tuesday, with southeastern Virginia having the best chance of seeing rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.

Highs will jump into the mid and upper 80s on Wednesday, and the mid 90s on Thursday. A few isolated or scattered storms will be possible.

A better chance of storms will arrive on Friday with highs in the lower 90s.

As of now, next weekend highs look to be in the 80s to around 90.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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