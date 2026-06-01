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Warmer Monday in Richmond with temperatures in the 90s possible by next weekend

A gradual warming trend is on the way for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s Wednesday, but rise into the low 80s Thursday and the upper 80s to near 90 on Friday.
Warmer Monday in Richmond with temperatures in the 90s possible by next weekend
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be variably cloudy as a cold front moves through from north to south.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible across southern and southeastern Virginia. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler, with highs in the low to mid 70s. We'll have a mix of clouds and sun, and an isolated shower will be possible well west of I-95.

Then a gradual warming trend is on the way for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s Wednesday, but rise into the low 80s Thursday and the upper 80s to near 90 on Friday.

At this point, next week looks hot, with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Saturday will be dry, but there may be a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up on Sunday afternoon.

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