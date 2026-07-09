Another hot and muggy day in Richmond with scattered storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs Thursday will climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s, with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening.

The threat for heavy rain and strong gusts will continue, with the best chance for a stronger storm northeast of Richmond.

Friday will be hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s. Scattered storms will be possible.

Saturday will be hot and muggy with some scattered storms around. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday will be a little cooler and less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers and storms will be possible.

Drier and slightly less muggy air will be in the place early next week, with highs in the mid 80s on Monday.

Hot and muggy weather will continue for the middle and end of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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