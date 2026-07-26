Warmer today with more sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

An isolated storm or two will be possible this afternoon, with the best chance west of I-95. The chance of storms will increase a little during the evening through midnight, and a few of those storms could have strong gusts. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs 85-90°. A few scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Any storm that does develop could produce strong gusts, so the region has a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

An approaching cold front will increase the chance of storms on Tuesday. Highs will be 85-90°. There is a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms with strong gusts.

Behind the front, it will turn a little less humid mid-week.

Highs will be 85-90° from Wednesday through next weekend.

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