Code Red air quality alert Friday for increased Canadian wildfire smoke

RICHMOND, Va. — Air quality alerts are in effect.

Canadian wildfire smoke will be more concentrated on Friday. The air quality forecast is Code Red — which means active children and adults should limit or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities. People unusually sensitive to air pollution, especially those with heart or lung disease (including asthma), should avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Highs Friday will be in the lower 90s, and it will be a little less humid. The heat index will be in the 90s for the most part, but a few spots may inch above 100°. An isolated storm is possible across southern and western Virginia.

It will be muggy this weekend with scattered storms possible both days. Storms will have heavy rainfall, and some could be strong to severe with high gusts. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Saturday, and the lower 90s Sunday.

Muggy conditions will continue Monday and Tuesday, but a stronger cold front will pass on Wednesday. This will bring less humid air later Wednesday into Thursday. Highs later next week will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropics: an area of low pressure may form in the northeastern Gulf this weekend. Chances for development are low through the next seven days.

A tropical wave off the west coast of Africa shows very low signs of development over the next week.

Due to rainfall over the past week, the overall drought situation in the Commonwealth is improving.

Areas from near Richmond down to the Tri Cities are now in an abnormally dry category, removing it from moderate drought status.

The severe and extreme drought areas have decreased since last week.

(WTVR)

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