Heat advisory Thursday with a chance for severe storms

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be hot and muggy with a mix of clouds and sun.

A heat advisory is in effect for central and eastern Virginia.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, with a heat index breaking 105° in spots.

Scattered storms will occur Thursday afternoon and evening, and we are under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

Due to the muggy air being locked into our region, any storm that develops over the next few days will have heavy rainfall. Localized flooding will remain a threat.

Storms will be more active again on Friday and Saturday.

Storms will decrease a bit for early next week.

