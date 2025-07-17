Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Heat advisory Thursday with a chance for severe storms

Rain chances will get a bit higher Friday and Saturday
Staying muggy with storm chances increasing the rest of the week
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be hot and muggy with a mix of clouds and sun.

A heat advisory is in effect for central and eastern Virginia.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, with a heat index breaking 105° in spots.

web heat.jpg

Scattered storms will occur Thursday afternoon and evening, and we are under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

Due to the muggy air being locked into our region, any storm that develops over the next few days will have heavy rainfall. Localized flooding will remain a threat.

Storms will be more active again on Friday and Saturday.

Storms will decrease a bit for early next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

Flash Flooding on Sunday, July 13, 2025

Local News

'Significant flooding' strands drivers across Central Virginia

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

📱 Download the CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720-Stormy.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone