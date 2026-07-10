Hot and humid with more scattered storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a warm and muggy morning with mostly clear skies. Some patches of fog are possible.
Today will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, with a heat index near 100°. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. The best chance of seeing storms will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Storms will have heavy rainfall, and a few storms could produce strong wind gusts. The entire CBS 6 viewing area is under a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe storms.
A cold front will approach the area on Saturday. This will produce more scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A marginal risk for storms will continue, as will the threat of heavy rainfall.
The front will push south of the region on Sunday, bringing in cooler temperatures and a decrease in humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. There will be a chance of some showers and storms, with the best chance for rain across southern Virginia.
Monday will be a lot less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.
It will turn hotter and more humid the rest of the week. Highs will be around 90° Tuesday, and in the mid to upper 90s Wednesday through Friday.
The updated drought monitor, which is based on data as of Tuesday morning, shows a severe to extreme drought continues for much of the region. The extreme drought area has increased slightly since last week.
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