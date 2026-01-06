Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Significant warm-up on Tuesday: Temperatures hit 60s

Tom's Morning Weather
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- We're in for a significant warm-up on Tuesday, with temperatures rising into the low 60s under partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday before a cold front moves through the region. This will bring slightly "cooler" air for Thursday, but high temperatures will still be around 60.

Temperatures will jump back into the upper 60s Friday before the next front brings a threat for showers late Friday and Saturday. Saturday will be warm with scattered showers, but much cooler air will be moving in by Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

