Temperatures in the 60s this week in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will feature a blend of sunshine and clouds, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

We're then in for a significant warm-up on Tuesday, with temperatures rising into the low 60s under partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday before a cold front moves through the region. This will bring slightly "cooler" air for Thursday, but high temperatures will still be around 60.

Temperatures will jump back into the upper 60s Friday before the next front brings a threat for showers late Friday and Saturday. Next weekend will start mild Saturday, with much cooler air moving in by Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.