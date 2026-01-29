Colder air arrives in Virginia ahead of weekend snow

RICHMOND, Va. — Skies will be mostly sunny, highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s Thursday, before colder air arrives heading into the weekend.

Our computer models continue to show the potential for a storm off the coast this weekend. Each model shows a different proximity to the East Coast. The closer the storm is to the coast, the more snow we will receive. However, some models keep the storm far southeast of our area, which would mean minimal snow accumulation here, but heavier amounts near Norfolk.

Stay tuned for updated forecasts for the weekend. Please ignore any raw snowfall accumulation maps posted online. Those same maps had 20+ inches of snow for our storm last weekend.

