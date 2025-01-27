Highs to reach low 50s in Richmond on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will start with some clouds and gradually clear through the day. The high will be in the lower 50s. Tonight will be mostly clear the lows in the mid 30s.

Even milder air will move into the region for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50s Tuesday and around 60 Wednesday.

Another cold front will then sweep through the region, bringing temperatures back into the 40s Thursday and Friday, with lows well down into the 20s.

A few showers may arrive next weekend. Highs will approach 50 again on Saturday.

