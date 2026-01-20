Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Monitoring weekend winter storm threat; Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold

Temperatures settle into the teens and low 20s overnight
RICHMOND, Va. -- Very cold Tuesday but staying sunny and dry. The high will be in the mid and upper 30s.

Temperatures will moderate on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Another surge of cold air will arrive later in the week behind a series of cold fronts.

The overall weather pattern going into the weekend could bring a winter storm, with cold air surging south and potential moisture coming into the region from the south.

This could set the stage for a significant winter weather event, however, it is still too early to determine specifics, so stay tuned over the next few days.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

