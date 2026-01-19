Cold start to a chilly week, monitoring snow chances for next weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be icy spots early Monday morning, with cool sunshine and highs in the mid 40s for the remainder of the day.

Temperatures will moderate on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

However, another surge of cold air will arrive later in the week behind a series of cold fronts.

A passing shower is possible on Thursday, otherwise we'll stay dry through the work week.

The overall weather pattern going into next weekend could bring a snow storm, with cold air surging south and potential moisture coming into the region from the south.

This could set the stage for snow, however, it is still too early to determine specifics, so stay tuned over the next few days.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.