Rain changing to snow today; Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm will spread rain across the region this morning with temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s. Colder air will move in during the day, causing the rain to mix with and then change over to snow. Temperatures will remain above freezing for much of the area through mid-afternoon. There will be a period of wet snow, which will end this evening.

THIS MORNING: Periods of rain. A few wet flakes possible well west and northwest of Richmond.

NOON: Occasional rain east and southeast. Rain mixing with some snow northwest and west. Some wet flakes possible in the metro.

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain and mix changing over to wet snow for a few hours. Temperatures 33-37°.

THIS EVENING: Snow ending from northwest to southeast. Temperatures near or below freezing.

WEATHER ALERTS: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Caroline county, the Northern Neck, and the northern half of the Middle Peninsula.

ACCUMULATIONS: A trace to one inch possible in many areas where the ground gets cold enough. This will be mainly on grassy surfaces and some elevated surfaces. Roads will stay mainly wet. Accumulations over 1" possible for areas north of Richmond over into the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. Slick spots possible on untreated surfaces.

TONIGHT: lows in the teens and lower 20s. Any standing moisture will turn slick.

MONDAY: Sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cold with a slight breeze. Lows teens to around 20°. Wind chills in the single digits possible.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold with highs in the 30s. Lows in the teens at night.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloud/sun mix with the slight chance of a shower. Highs around 50.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Some rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

