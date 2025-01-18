Warmer today, some snow Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's not as cold this morning, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Some scattered showers will be possible through noon, followed by decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but southern Virginia could get into the mid to upper 50s.

There will be the chance of a few spotty showers overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Some showers will be around Sunday morning through noon across the metro. As cold air moves in during the afternoon, rain will mix with some snow, and then change to all snow by late afternoon. Areas well northwest of Richmond will see the switch to snow by late morning or early afternoon. Temperatures will fall through the 30s during the day.

Little to no accumulation is expected southeast of Richmond. Parts of the metro could see a coating to 1 inch if the ground gets cold enough. Areas well north and northwest of Richmond will see 1 to 2 inches of snow. Locally higher amounts will be possible farther north and northwest. Winter weather alerts are in effect for far northwestern Virginia, where some spots could see 4-6 inches of snow.

Monday will be sunny, breezy and cold with highs 25-30. Lows Monday night will be in the single digits to mid-teens. Some of our coldest outlying areas could drop to around zero.

It will be very cold Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the 20s, and lows in the single digits to mid-teens.

Another storm could impact the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning with snow. The storm will be located farther south, so locations southeast of Richmond have the highest chance of accumulating snow.

Temperatures will moderate a little at the end of the week.

Another storm system is possible Friday, with southeastern Virginia having the best chance for precipitation.

