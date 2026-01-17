Mild today, some rain/snow possible Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- This morning will be mostly cloudy. A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers through around noon. Some wet flakes could mix in for central Virginia, with some snow showers to the far west. No issues are expected. Clouds will decrease this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A storm will bring some rain to the area late tonight. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

There will be some rain around Sunday morning. As colder air moves in, rain will mix with and change to some wet snow during the day. Areas southeast of Richmond will likely stay all rain. Temperatures will remain slightly above freezing for much of the day, which will limit snowfall accumulation. However, a slushy coating to one inch is possible in some areas, mostly on grassy surfaces. There is the potential for an inch or two if the ground gets cold enough from north of Richmond into the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. A strong cold front will pass, and lows Monday night will be in the teens to around 20.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the low to mid 30s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the teens again.

Highs will be in the 40s the rest of the week. A few showers are possible Thursday.

