Friday sunshine, scattered mixed precipitation possible this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy today. Highs will range from the upper 30s northwest to the mid 40s southeast. Southwesterly winds will be 10-20 mph, and this will create wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Clouds will increase tonight with lows around freezing.

A cold front will pass on Saturday. This will bring the chance of a few showers and wet flakes to the metro from mid-morning through noon. This precipitation may stay mostly snow showers far west of I-95, but no issues are expected. It will be a milder afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Behind that cold front, it will be colder for Sunday with highs in the 30s.

Our computer models still show the chance for a coastal system on Sunday, but it is trending a little weaker and warmer. We will have the chance of some rain and snow showers on Sunday, with the best chance southeast of Richmond. The chances of accumulation in the metro are low, but a very light accumulation is possible east and southeast of Richmond. The precipitation may stay mostly rain in far southeastern Virginia.

Sunshine is expected the first half of next week. Highs will be in the mainly in the 40s, but a brief punch of colder air is expected Monday night through Wednesday morning.

