Sunny, breezy and colder today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong cold front is moving through the area. A sprinkle or a few flurries are possible the next few hours.

Today will be mainly sunny, breezy and colder. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s by mid-morning, and only rebound to 35-40 today. It will be breezy with gusts over 25 mph. Wind chills will be in the 20s much of today, and the teens this evening and tonight.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows 15-20° in most areas away from the coast. A light breeze will cause wind chills 10-15°.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 40s. Lows Friday night will be around freezing.

A cold front will pass on Saturday, and this could cause a rain or snow shower in the morning through midday. It will be warmer with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

Cold air will surge in behind the front, keeping highs in the 30s the first half of next week. Overnight lows will be in the teens to around 20.

Computer models continue to show the potential for a low developing off the Mid Atlantic coast on Sunday. The different computer models vary on the strength and location of the low. If this storm develops, this could provide some flurries or snow on Sunday, with the best chance in far southeastern Virginia. It is still too early to determine whether this will be a few flakes or an accumulating snow for the CBS 6 viewing area. Stay tuned for further updates over the next 72 hours.

