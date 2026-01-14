Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

From 50s to possible snow: Rain, wintry mix in Central Virginia along with coldest air in weeks

Winter bites back as we go from 50s to possible snow in days
The coldest air in weeks arrives in central Virginia Thursday and Friday
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Much of Central Virginia can expect a comfortable Wednesday afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid-50s with increasing clouds through the day. Limited showers expected and mostly confined to the Hampton Roads area late afternoon.

Clouds continue to creep in overnight ahead of our next weather system with limited rain/wintry mix before wrapping up early Thursday.

Most areas will stay dry as this system lacks much needed moisture.

Thursday morning starts chilly in the 30s with skies clearing early giving way to mostly sunny skies but very cold overall. Highs will get stuck in the 30s and breezy conditions will make it feel like the 20s all day long.

Winter gear a must for Friday morning with temperatures in the teens to low 20s. Cold weather remains with highs in the mid to upper 20s under sunny skies.

Saturday will feature clouds returning with a chance for mixed precipitation of rain and wet snow possible especially in western and southwestern counties. Little to no accumulation with more snow chances early Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone