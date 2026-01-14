From 50s to possible snow: Rain, wintry mix in Central Virginia along with coldest air in weeks

RICHMOND, Va. -- Much of Central Virginia can expect a comfortable Wednesday afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid-50s with increasing clouds through the day. Limited showers expected and mostly confined to the Hampton Roads area late afternoon.

Clouds continue to creep in overnight ahead of our next weather system with limited rain/wintry mix before wrapping up early Thursday.

Most areas will stay dry as this system lacks much needed moisture.

Thursday morning starts chilly in the 30s with skies clearing early giving way to mostly sunny skies but very cold overall. Highs will get stuck in the 30s and breezy conditions will make it feel like the 20s all day long.

Winter gear a must for Friday morning with temperatures in the teens to low 20s. Cold weather remains with highs in the mid to upper 20s under sunny skies.

Saturday will feature clouds returning with a chance for mixed precipitation of rain and wet snow possible especially in western and southwestern counties. Little to no accumulation with more snow chances early Sunday.

