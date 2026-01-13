Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s

A few minor bouts of wintry weather will be possible over the next several days
Mild for the short-term but extremely cold weather wins out late in the week
RICHMOND, Va. -- A couple of milder days for today and tomorrow before temperatures sharply drop and cold weather persists through early next week.

Tuesday features mostly sunny skies and a comfortable afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will bring increasing clouds with highs in the mid 50s.

A cold front moves through the area early Thursday morning, bringing a slight chance for rain and/or snow showers to the area. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Dry and very cold weather arrives Friday with highs only in the upper 30s.

Another disturbance will bring a chance for rain and/or snow showers to the area Saturday.

Sunday will be dry and cold with highs near 40 degrees.

A few snow showers will be possible next Monday.

