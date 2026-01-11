Breezy, drier and cooler today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Leftover showers to the east will exit this morning, followed by decreasing clouds. A passing cold front will allow cooler air to move in during the morning. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. A disturbance may cause a shower or a few flakes this afternoon. Temperatures will settle into the 45-50 range much of the afternoon. Wind gusts will exceed 30 mph, with higher gusts in the mountains, where a wind advisory is in effect.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Warmer air will return for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs 55-60.

A system may bring some showers to the area on Thursday, and as colder air moves in Thursday evening, a brief period of snow showers is possible. The computer models continue to struggle with the precision on this system, so we will have further updates this week.

Colder air will move in for the end of the week, with morning lows in the teens and 20s Friday morning, and afternoon highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

