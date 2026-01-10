Periods of rain today, cooler Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be periods of steady rain this morning, along with areas of fog. Rain will turn more scattered by mid-afternoon. Highs will range from around 50 far northwest, to some 70s far southeast. Over one inch of rain will be possible today, with some localized areas picking up around two inches. Rainfall in southeastern Virginia may stay below one-half inch. Some rumbles of thunder are possible.

There will be some scattered showers this evening and overnight. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

We will dry out Sunday morning. Daybreak temperatures will be in the 40s northwest, and the low to mid 50s elsewhere. Colder air will move in during the day, causing temperatures to fall. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. A disturbance may cause a few showers or flakes in the afternoon. It will be breezy with gusts over 20 mph.

Sunday night will be cold with lows in the 20s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs 45-50. Lows will be in the 20s at night.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A system could bring some rain or snow showers on Thursday.

The second half of the week will be colder with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Lows Friday morning will be in the teens and 20s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.