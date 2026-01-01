Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Cold and breezy for the first day of 2026

Tom's Morning Weather
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — New Year's Day: Partly cloudy, cold and a little breezy. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The breeze will make it feel colder.

Tonight: A few evening flurries are possible. Chance of a snow shower overnight, mostly east. Lows in the 20s.

Friday: Mixed clouds and sunshine. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers later in the day. Rain chances higher well south of I-64. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Rain could end mixed with some wet flakes.

Sunday: Mixed clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Next week: Highs warm into the mid 50s Tuesday, and will be around 60 on Wednesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone