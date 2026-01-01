Cold and breezy for the first day of 2026

RICHMOND, Va. — New Year's Day: Partly cloudy, cold and a little breezy. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The breeze will make it feel colder.

Tonight: A few evening flurries are possible. Chance of a snow shower overnight, mostly east. Lows in the 20s.

Friday: Mixed clouds and sunshine. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers later in the day. Rain chances higher well south of I-64. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Rain could end mixed with some wet flakes.

Sunday: Mixed clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Next week: Highs warm into the mid 50s Tuesday, and will be around 60 on Wednesday.

