Virginia high temperatures rise into the 50s this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies stay mostly sunny, yet a cold northwesterly breeze will keep highs near the lower 30s and wind chills in the teens during the morning.

Monday night turns very cold again with lows dipping into the low to mid 20s under mainly clear skies.

Tuesday brings a slight moderation in temperatures with partly cloudy conditions and highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will start off above freezing with partly sunny skies and highs approaching the mid 50s.

By Thursday expect more cloud cover but still fairly dry. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 40s, dropping back into the 20s overnight.

A bigger system could bring significant rain across Virginia over the weekend.

