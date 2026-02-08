Arctic chill continues today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cold morning. Temperatures are in the single digits and teens, with some wind chills near or below zero. Cold weather alerts continue until 10 a.m.

Sunshine will mix with some clouds during the day. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with afternoon wind chills 10-20°. It won't be as windy as yesterday, but some gusts over 20 mph will occur today across central Virginia, and over 30 mph near the coast. A few flurries are possible to the southwest, mainly closer to Danville, Lynchburg and Roanoke.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the single digits and teens. Winds will be fairly light.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Highs will jump back into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a small chance of a shower Wednesday.

Highs the second half of the week will be in the 40s. We have the potential for some rain or snow showers Friday and Saturday.

