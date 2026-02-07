Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wind Advisory for gusts over 40 mph

Very cold and windy today
RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will move through early this morning with some flurries and snow showers, especially east of I-95. A light accumulation is possible.

Today will be sunny, cold and very windy. A wind advisory is in effect into this evening. Gusts will exceed 40 mph in most areas, but will surpass 50 mph near the coast.
A high wind warning is in effect for the Eastern Shore and the mountains, where gusts could top 60 mph.

Temperatures much of today will be in the 20s. Wind chills will stay mainly in the single digits and lower teens, but could dip below zero at times.

Lows tonight will be in the single digits and teens, with wind chills near or below zero into Sunday morning. Cold weather alerts are in effect today, tonight and early Sunday morning.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be less windy with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

After a cold morning, highs Monday will get into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Highs will be near or above 50 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few showers are possible mid-week, with highs dropping back into the 40s later in the week.

